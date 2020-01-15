English
Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of Indonesian Masters in the first round

By
Jakarta, January 15: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 500 tournament after suffering a first-round defeat to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito here on Wednesday (January 15).

World No 12 Srikanth went down to Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth's second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21, 14-21.

Read more about: kidambi srikanth badminton india
Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
