PV Sindhu Cruises Into China Masters Quarterfinals With Commanding Win Over Chochuwong By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's badminton ace PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the China Masters 2025 with an emphatic straight-game victory over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in Shenzhen on Thursday. The double Olympic medallist needed just 41 minutes to outclass the sixth seed 21-15, 21-15, in what was a statement performance from the world No. 14.

The win not only secured Sindhu's place in the last eight but also tilted her head-to-head record against Chochuwong to 6-5 in her favour. Sindhu will now face a tougher challenge as she awaits the winner of the match between reigning world No. 1 An Se Young of Korea and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

Coming into this tournament on the back of a first-round exit at the Hong Kong Open, Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her sharp performance. "It was very important to stay alert from the beginning and give my 100 percent. Chochuwong is a quality opponent; I've had tough matches against her in the past, including at the Indonesia Open. Winning in straight games gives a lot of confidence, but it's also vital to stay prepared for longer matches," she said after the win.

The two-time Olympic medallist emphasized the importance of adapting to conditions, particularly the air-conditioning drift, which often impacts shuttle control. "Drift is something you encounter in every tournament. Managing it is never easy, but keeping your shots under control is key," Sindhu explained.

Sindhu credited her steady improvement in recent months to her partnership with Irwansyah Adi Pratama, the Indian women's singles coach and former Indonesian men's singles mentor. "It's been a very positive association. We knew from the start it would take time, but we've worked together to make the right adjustments. He gives his best, and as an athlete, it's equally my responsibility to do the same," she added.

With renewed confidence and sharper focus, Sindhu now has her eyes set on a deeper run in the tournament as she chases her first major title of the season.