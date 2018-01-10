Rising shuttler Subhankar opens up about his early struggles

Bengaluru, January 10: It has been a long journey for 24-year-old Subhankar Dey. But hard work always pays off. And Dey, who struggled to make a mark in the world of badminton is finally reaping the benefits of his years of hardwork. The shuttler from Kolkata, who had shifted his base to Bengaluru to follow his dreams, opened up about his journey.

Subhankar, who left home eight years ago, clinched the Iceland International Open and Portugal Open last year. The Indian, who upset 24th ranked French shuttler Brice Leverdez in the ongoing Premier Badminton League on Monday, said, "I played a gamble eight years ago. After trouncing Arup Vaidya, the then star player of Bengal in Indo-Bangla Games I felt I would be able to take the standard of my game to the international level. So I decided to leave Bengal and go to Bangalore."

But it wasn't an easy journey for the shuttler as he struggled with basics including housing and monetary help. With the living cost so high, the 24-year-old shuffled between Pune and Bengaluru, even in Thane for a while, to manage expenses and continue his training.

Talking about his early days Subhankar said, "I will not ever forget the contribution of my family during my struggle. My elder brother Somnath, elder sister Moumita and her husband has continuously send me money and given me all kinds of other assistance. Otherwise I would not have survived."

The last one year has seen the youngsters life take a turn for the good. Subhankar now lives in Denmark for six months and his residential address in the remaining six months is in Bengaluru. He stated, "My coach is Sune Gavnholt and I represent Greive Stands Club in Denmark. In Bangalore I learn the game under Arvind Bhat."

Playing in the PBL, Subhankar has had the opportunity to train with top stars, which has definitely helped the player in a positive way. "My biggest gain is to practice with current world champion Viktor Axelsen. I have been learning a lot everyday whenever he practices with me. Now my dream is to win All England."