Saina Nehwal enters quarterfinal of Malaysia Masters

By
Kuala Lumpur, January 9: Saina Nehwal stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over South Korea's An Se Young here on Thursday (January 9).

The unseeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters last year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Young 25-23, 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest.

This is Saina's first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will next take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals.

Saina had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday (January 8).

Read more about: saina nehwal badminton india
Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
