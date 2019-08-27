English
Sindhu returns home to grand welcome after winning gold in BWF World Championships

By
PV Sindhu returns home to grand welcome
PV Sindhu returns home to grand welcome

Hyderabad, August 27: PV Sindhu returned to India to a grand welcome on Tuesday (August 27) after winning gold in the BWF World Champsionships at Basel, Switzerland. Sindhu became the first woman to win the tournament after she beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-7. 21-7 in the title round on Sunday (August 25).

Felicitations and meeting with top political leaders of the country have been lined-up for Sindhu in the coming days but here Mykhel looks at some of the finer aspects of Sindhu's title run.

1. A five-star achievement

1. A five-star achievement

Sindhu now has five medals from the BWF World Championships. This is the joint highest in women's category. Sindhu equalled former Chinese star and Olympic champion Zhan Ning who also has five medals from the tournament. Zhang achieved this feat between 2001 and 2007. This was Sindhu's first gold, after losing the final in 2017 and 2018.

2. Dedicating the medal to her mother

2. Dedicating the medal to her mother

Sindhu is coming from a family where sports is the primary priority. Her parents P Venkatramana and P Vijaya were national level volleyball players. So, it came as no surprise that Sindhu dedicated the medal to her mother, especially because it was her birthday on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Sindhu's mother, Vijaya said, "We are very happy, we were waiting for that gold medal. She trained hard for this."

3. The role of Kim Ji-Hyun

3. The role of Kim Ji-Hyun

Kim is a former South Korean player who won gold in the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games. After taking over Sindhu's coach, Kim made changes to Sindhu's playing style which is naturally aggressive. "At the top level, you have to be smart. It has to be a combination, like your technique, hitting and mentality. We're working on net skills, deception and changing tactics as you can't use the same tactics over and over again," Kim was quoted as saying in the BWF website.

4. Road to Tokyo Olympics

4. Road to Tokyo Olympics

The next big tournament will be Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Sindhu had won a silver in Rio in 2016 and she would like to go one better this time. "Olympics is not so far but right now it is step-by-step for me. I know the Olympic qualification is going so I hope I do well, but right now I just want to enjoy it and don't want to think anything else." One step at a time, if you would.

Read more about: pv sindhu india badminton
Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

