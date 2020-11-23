Sports Minister Rijiju assures BAI all support to organise Yonex Sunrise India Open Superseries 2021

The tournament is scheduled to take place in New Delhi next year between March 30 to April 4. However, the 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak. With the tournament being also an Olympic qualifier, world’s top players including Indian shuttlers are keen to participate in order to book themselves a spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

However, with the current 14-day quarantine rule in place for international travellers, foreign shuttlers have expressed a need for relaxation in quarantine rules in order to travel for the Super 500 tournament.

BAI Secretary Singhania on meeting the Sports Minister put forward the relaxation request so that foreign players' participation becomes possible.

“Yonex Sunrise India Open will be a crucial Olympic qualifier tournament and players are very interested to come and play, especially as many shuttlers are yet to confirm their berths for the Olympics. I have explained the situation to the Hon’ble Sports Minister in detail and requested him to consider the current international practice of a mandatory 72-hour prior test and negative certification instead of 14-day quarantine,” Singhania said.

Singhania also further stated that the Sports Minister has assured all help in organising the tournament and termed it a fruitful discussion.

“Kiren Rijiju ji has assured to resolve the issue and provide all necessary support. As much as BAI and the Sports Ministry is keen to bring back the badminton action in India. I hope we will get to see badminton making a resounding return to India with the Indian Open Superseries,” he concluded.

The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi next year.

Source: BAI Release