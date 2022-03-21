Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results and Previous Indian winners

The Swiss Open 2022 will start with qualifying and first round on March 22 followed by the next rounds and will conclude with the final round on Sunday (March 27).

A total of 108 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including the reigning men's and women's singles Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei will take part in the event.

And among those, as many as 13 singles players including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, and 13 doubles teams featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair will represent India at the Swiss Open 2022.

Here is all you need to know about Swiss Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results and previous Indian winners:

Swiss Open 2022 Dates Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, March 25, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, March 26, 2022 Finals: Sunday, March 27, 2022 Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Matches and Results Men's Singles Qualification Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen First Round Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy Lakshya Sen vs Sameer Verma Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3 Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1 Women's Singles Qualification Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri First Round Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results Men's Doubles Qualification Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha and Ashith Surya vs Joshu Magee and Paul Reynolds Bokka Navaneeth and B Sumeeth Reddy vs Daniel Lundgaard and Joel Eipe First Round Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud vs Qualifier 4 Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto Women's Doubles First Round Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy vs Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai Mixed Doubles Qualification Sai Pratheek K and Sikki Reddy vs MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly T. Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada vs Alexander Dunn Dhruv Kapila and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille First Round Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan vs Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei Swiss Open previous winners from India Saina Nehwal - 2011 and 2012 Kidambi Srikanth - 2015 HS Prannoy - 2016 Sameer Verma - 2018