Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results and Previous Indian winners

Swiss Open 2022 Dates
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 25, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, March 26, 2022
Finals: Sunday, March 27, 2022
Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Matches and Results
Men's Singles
Qualification
Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen
First Round
Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy
Lakshya Sen vs Sameer Verma
Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3
Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1
Women's Singles
Qualification
Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka
Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri
First Round
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li
PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt
Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi
Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results
Men's Doubles
Qualification
Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha and Ashith Surya vs Joshu Magee and Paul Reynolds
Bokka Navaneeth and B Sumeeth Reddy vs Daniel Lundgaard and Joel Eipe
First Round
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana
Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud vs Qualifier 4
Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto
Women's Doubles
First Round
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy vs Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai
Mixed Doubles
Qualification
Sai Pratheek K and Sikki Reddy vs MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly
T. Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada vs Alexander Dunn
Dhruv Kapila and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille
First Round
Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan vs Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei
Swiss Open previous winners from India
Saina Nehwal - 2011 and 2012
Kidambi Srikanth - 2015
HS Prannoy - 2016
Sameer Verma - 2018