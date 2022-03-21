English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results and Previous Indian winners

By
Swiss Open 2022 to be held from March 22 to March 27 in Basel, Switzerland
Swiss Open 2022 to be held from March 22 to March 27 in Basel, Switzerland

Bengaluru, March 21: The 59th edition of the Swiss Open Super 300 Series Badminton tournament is all set to start from Tuesday (March 22) at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

The Swiss Open 2022 will start with qualifying and first round on March 22 followed by the next rounds and will conclude with the final round on Sunday (March 27).

A total of 108 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including the reigning men's and women's singles Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei will take part in the event.

And among those, as many as 13 singles players including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, and 13 doubles teams featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair will represent India at the Swiss Open 2022.

Here is all you need to know about Swiss Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results and previous Indian winners:

Swiss Open 2022 Dates

Swiss Open 2022 Dates

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Second Round: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 25, 2022

Semifinals: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Finals: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Matches and Results

Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Singles Matches and Results

Men's Singles

Qualification

Subhankar Dey vs Kalle Koljonen

First Round

Sai Praneeth vs HS Prannoy

Lakshya Sen vs Sameer Verma

Parupalli Kashyap vs Qualifier 3

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 1

Women's Singles

Qualification

Malvika Bansod vs Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka

Ashmita Chaliha vs Linda Zetchiri

First Round

Aakarshi Kashyap vs Yvonne Li

PV Sindhu vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

Saina Nehwal vs Wang Zhi Yi

Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results

Swiss Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Doubles Matches and Results

Men's Doubles

Qualification

Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha and Ashith Surya vs Joshu Magee and Paul Reynolds

Bokka Navaneeth and B Sumeeth Reddy vs Daniel Lundgaard and Joel Eipe

First Round

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud vs Qualifier 4

Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun vs Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Women's Doubles

First Round

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy vs Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai

Mixed Doubles

Qualification

Sai Pratheek K and Sikki Reddy vs MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly

T. Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada vs Alexander Dunn

Dhruv Kapila and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille

First Round

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan vs Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto vs Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei

Swiss Open previous winners from India

Swiss Open previous winners from India

Saina Nehwal - 2011 and 2012

Kidambi Srikanth - 2015

HS Prannoy - 2016

Sameer Verma - 2018

Comments

MORE BADMINTON NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 21, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments