Taipei Open 2022: Indian challenge ends as Kashyap and doubles pairs lose in quarterfinals

Third seed Kashyap went down fighting to Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia with a 12-21 21-12 17-21 scoreline in a last 8 match that lasted 55 minutes on court 3 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei, Taiwan.

Joo Ven produced a dominating performance in the opening game, which he won 21-12. Kashyap, however, turned the tide in the second game, winning 21-12. The third game was a rather closely contested affair, butJoo Ven kept his composure and was able to close the game in his favour with a score of 21-17.

Earlier on Thursday (July 21), Kashyap had defeated Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in straight games 21-10, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinal.

Doubles Pairs Crash Out

Meanwhile, Tanisha Crasto had a disappointing day as she suffered defeats in both the mixed and women's doubles competition in the Super 300 tournament.

First up, Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar, seeded sixth, suffered a straight games 19-21 12-21 loss to Malaysian pair Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles quarterfinal match that lasted 32 minutes.

The Indian mixed doubles pair started the match well, but the Maylasian pair fought back to take a lead of 11-7 heading into the interval with a four-point advantage. At the end of the opening game, the score read 19-21. In the second game, the Maylasian pair played with ease to take the game 21-12 in their favour.

Earlier on Thursday (July 21), the duo had defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the second round match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17 to advance into the quarterfinals.

Later in the final match involving Indian shuttlers, the 19-year-old Dubai-born Tanisha fought well with her women's doubles partner Shruti Mishra, but the pair couldn't go past Hong Kong's sixth seeds Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan, losing 16-21 22-20 18-21 in just over an hour.

In the second round, the Indian women's doubles pair eased to a straight games win over Jia Yin Lin and Lin Yu-hao of Chinese Taipei with a score of 21-14, 21-8.