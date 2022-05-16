Thailand Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Thailand Open 2022 Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Second Round: Thursday, May 19, 2022
Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20, 2022
Semifinals: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Finals: Sunday, May 22, 2022
Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Subhankar Dey vs Arnaud Merkle
● Kiran George vs Victor Svendsen
First Round
● Sai Praneeth vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen
● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren
● Sourabh Verma vs Toma Junior Popov
● Sameer Verma vs Rasmus Gemke
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Kidambi Srikanth
Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Malvika Bansod vs Anupama Upadhyaya
● Ashmita Chaliha vs Ksenia Polikarpova
First Round
● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Michelle Li
● PV Sindhu vs Qualifier
● Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga-eun
Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Shyam Prasad & S Sunjith vs PS Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udaykumar
● Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha & Ashith Surya vs Liang Weikeng & Wang Chang
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Torjus Flaatten & Vegard Rikheim
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pankaryanira & Ade Yusuf Santoso
● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Qualifier
● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Lee Jhe-huei & Yang Po-hsuan
● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto
Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Palak Arora & Unnati Hooda vs Hu Ling-fang & Lin Xiao-Min
First Round
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Qualifier
● Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara
● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Maiken Fruergaard & Sara Thygesen
Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● S Sunjith & Gowri Krishna TR vs Danylo Basniuk & Yelyzaveta Zharka
First Round
● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko & Misaki Matsumoto
● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti & Hediana Julimarbela
● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Mathew Fogarty & Isabel Zhong
● Mohamed Rehan Raju & Anees Kowsar Jamaludeen vs Kyohei Yamashita & Naru Shinoya
Thailand Open previous winners from India
Saina Nehwal - 2012
Kidambi Srikanth - 2013
Sai Praneeth - 2017
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - 2019
Thailand Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
As it stands, there is no telecast information for the event in India, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.