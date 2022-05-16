Thailand Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

After a year's hiatus, the Super Series 500 event makes a return and the Thailand Open 2022 will start with the qualifying and first round matches on May 17 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (May 22).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including the defending men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen and the reigning doubles winners will compete in the Thailand Open 2022. However, the women's singles champion Carolina Marin will not be part of the event.

Plus, as many as 14 singles players including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, and 17 doubles teams featuring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair will represent India at the Thailand Open 2022.

Here is all you need to know about Thailand Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Thailand Open 2022 Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Second Round: Thursday, May 19, 2022 Quarterfinals: Friday, May 20, 2022 Semifinals: Saturday, May 21, 2022 Finals: Sunday, May 22, 2022 Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Subhankar Dey vs Arnaud Merkle ● Kiran George vs Victor Svendsen First Round ● Sai Praneeth vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen ● HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren ● Sourabh Verma vs Toma Junior Popov ● Sameer Verma vs Rasmus Gemke ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Kidambi Srikanth Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Malvika Bansod vs Anupama Upadhyaya ● Ashmita Chaliha vs Ksenia Polikarpova First Round ● Aakarshi Kashyap vs Michelle Li ● PV Sindhu vs Qualifier ● Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga-eun Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Men’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Shyam Prasad & S Sunjith vs PS Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udaykumar ● Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha & Ashith Surya vs Liang Weikeng & Wang Chang ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek vs Torjus Flaatten & Vegard Rikheim First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pankaryanira & Ade Yusuf Santoso ● Krishna Prasad Garaga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Qualifier ● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Lee Jhe-huei & Yang Po-hsuan ● Manu Attri & B Sumeeth Reddy vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Women’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Palak Arora & Unnati Hooda vs Hu Ling-fang & Lin Xiao-Min First Round ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Qualifier ● Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara ● Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan & Ashna Roy vs Maiken Fruergaard & Sara Thygesen Thailand Open 2022 Indian Shuttlers Mixed Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● S Sunjith & Gowri Krishna TR vs Danylo Basniuk & Yelyzaveta Zharka First Round ● B Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko & Misaki Matsumoto ● Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Zachariah Josiahno Sumanti & Hediana Julimarbela ● Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Mathew Fogarty & Isabel Zhong ● Mohamed Rehan Raju & Anees Kowsar Jamaludeen vs Kyohei Yamashita & Naru Shinoya Thailand Open previous winners from India Saina Nehwal - 2012 Kidambi Srikanth - 2013 Sai Praneeth - 2017 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - 2019 Thailand Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming As it stands, there is no telecast information for the event in India, but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.