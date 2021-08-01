Tokyo 2020: Country lauds PV Sindhu's historic bronze-medal win

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Second consecutive Olympic medal for PV Sindhu! After picking up silver at the Rio Olympics, the consistent Sindhu defeated Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
After losing her semifinal match to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu notched up a commanding win over Jiao, defeating the 8th seeded Chinese player 21-13, 21-15, to pick up her second medal at the Olympics.
Sindhu's bronze medal win has seen her add several feathers to her already glittery resume. Not only has Sindhu become the first Indian female player to win two Olympic medals, the Indian shuttler is also the third Indian athlete win win two individual Olympic medals. The other two Indian athletes with two medals to their name are Norman Pritchard and Sushil Kumar.
India's top shuttler, who added a second medal to India's tally at the ongoing Olympics, is also the second Indian athlete to win medals in consecutive editions of the Games.
The reigning world champion is one of the most decorated players from the country and on Sunday the entire nation lauded Sindhu's record-breaking feat.
While the sports fraternity hailed her feat, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the player, writing on social media, "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians".
After her win, Sindhu said, "It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading I did not relax."
2016 🥈 & 2020 🥉 🏸— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021
What an achievement to win 2️⃣ Olympic medals for 🇮🇳, @Pvsindhu1!
You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Such a tremendous effort by you & your entire team💪🏽💪🏽 ... #TokyoOlympics #Bronze— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) August 1, 2021
Legend 🇮🇳 congratulations @Pvsindhu1 and thank you for this proud moment. #Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DcUfnrybwa— Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) August 1, 2021
Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021
Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .
First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4
Congratulations on winning medals at consecutive #Olympics Games, @Pvsindhu1. May you keep achieving your goals and winning medals for our country! 🇮🇳🏸🥉#Tokyo2020— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 1, 2021
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/XxQ6f7TcZ8— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 1, 2021
We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021
P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021
PV Sindhu is a proud daughter and pride of India!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021
Special thanks to her coach Park Tae-Sang who has provided excellent support to @Pvsindhu1 throughout the Olympic journey. I also thank BFI, SAI & entire support team 4 their immense contributions.#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/mOdQzqqCe4 pic.twitter.com/GziOHRRwnT
Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India. #Tokyo2021 #Bronze— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2021
