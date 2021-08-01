Tokyo 2020: Country lauds PV Sindhu's historic bronze-medal win

Tokyo 2020: 'Sensational' Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao to clinch bronze; grabs her second Olympic medal

After losing her semifinal match to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu notched up a commanding win over Jiao, defeating the 8th seeded Chinese player 21-13, 21-15, to pick up her second medal at the Olympics.

Sindhu's bronze medal win has seen her add several feathers to her already glittery resume. Not only has Sindhu become the first Indian female player to win two Olympic medals, the Indian shuttler is also the third Indian athlete win win two individual Olympic medals. The other two Indian athletes with two medals to their name are Norman Pritchard and Sushil Kumar.

India's top shuttler, who added a second medal to India's tally at the ongoing Olympics, is also the second Indian athlete to win medals in consecutive editions of the Games.

The reigning world champion is one of the most decorated players from the country and on Sunday the entire nation lauded Sindhu's record-breaking feat.

While the sports fraternity hailed her feat, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the player, writing on social media, "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians".

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu on 'cloud nine' after winning historic Olympic bronze medal for her country

After her win, Sindhu said, "It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading I did not relax."

2016 🥈 & 2020 🥉 🏸



What an achievement to win 2️⃣ Olympic medals for 🇮🇳, @Pvsindhu1!



You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Such a tremendous effort by you & your entire team💪🏽💪🏽 ... #TokyoOlympics #Bronze — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Congratulations on winning medals at consecutive #Olympics Games, @Pvsindhu1. May you keep achieving your goals and winning medals for our country! 🇮🇳🏸🥉#Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 1, 2021

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu is a proud daughter and pride of India!

Special thanks to her coach Park Tae-Sang who has provided excellent support to @Pvsindhu1 throughout the Olympic journey. I also thank BFI, SAI & entire support team 4 their immense contributions.#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/mOdQzqqCe4 pic.twitter.com/GziOHRRwnT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India. #Tokyo2021 #Bronze — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2021