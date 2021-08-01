English
Tokyo 2020: Country lauds PV Sindhu's historic bronze-medal win

By

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Second consecutive Olympic medal for PV Sindhu! After picking up silver at the Rio Olympics, the consistent Sindhu defeated Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Tokyo 2020: 'Sensational' Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao to clinch bronze; grabs her second Olympic medalTokyo 2020: 'Sensational' Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao to clinch bronze; grabs her second Olympic medal

After losing her semifinal match to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu notched up a commanding win over Jiao, defeating the 8th seeded Chinese player 21-13, 21-15, to pick up her second medal at the Olympics.

Sindhu's bronze medal win has seen her add several feathers to her already glittery resume. Not only has Sindhu become the first Indian female player to win two Olympic medals, the Indian shuttler is also the third Indian athlete win win two individual Olympic medals. The other two Indian athletes with two medals to their name are Norman Pritchard and Sushil Kumar.

India's top shuttler, who added a second medal to India's tally at the ongoing Olympics, is also the second Indian athlete to win medals in consecutive editions of the Games.

The reigning world champion is one of the most decorated players from the country and on Sunday the entire nation lauded Sindhu's record-breaking feat.

While the sports fraternity hailed her feat, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the player, writing on social media, "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as "one of our most most outstanding Olympians".

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu on 'cloud nine' after winning historic Olympic bronze medal for her countryTokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu on 'cloud nine' after winning historic Olympic bronze medal for her country

After her win, Sindhu said, "It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading I did not relax."

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 20:10 [IST]
