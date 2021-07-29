Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi quarterfinal: Date, Time in IST, TV channel, Live streaming info

Over the years both Sindhu and Yamaguchi have dished out some fabulous contests, and the Tokyo Olympics will not be an exception either. Here MyKhel looks at a potentially thrilling quarterfinal encounter on Friday (July 30).

1. Head to head record

Sindhu and Yamaguchi faced each other 18 times in the past. Sindhu towers over her opponent with 11 wins, while the 24-year-old Japanese has 7 wins.

2. Playing style

Sindhu is a very aggressive player who can unsettle the opponent with speed and angles. Her crosscourt shots are a thing of dread for the opponents. Sindhu is tall and uses her reach as well. Yamaguchi is short in stature but she has evolved a playing style that is based more in endurance rather than outright aggression. The last time the two players was met was in the All England Open earlier this year, where Sindhu emerged winner after a thriller.

3. What's Sindhu's plan

"A lot of people have told me that (rising to the occasion at big tournaments). I will take that as a compliment. But for me each and every game is important. It's important to focus on every point, and not the match," Sindhu told Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Talking about her pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday (July 29), Sindhu said: "I started off well. In the first game, I was rushing in defence a bit but my coach told me that I was playing the wrong way and I was able to change how I played. And then in the second game, I think it was fine, I maintained the lead and was under control."

4. TV and Live streaming info, time in IST

The quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi will be played on Friday (July 30). The match is scheduled at 12 PM IST. It will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch live update at MyKhel.