Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

12-year-old Australian fan raises money to watch Ashes by taking out neighbours trash

By Pti

Manchester, September 6: He was desperate to watch the Ashes even if it meant picking up trash for four years to save for the ticket.

A 12-year-old boy raised money by taking out his neighbours trash for four years to fulfil his dream of watching Australia take on arch-rivals England in the Ashes and was also rewarded with a bus ride with his heroes, 'cricket.com.au' reported.

In 2015, Max Waight saw Australia win the World Cup on home soil and it was then that he decided he wanted to see his team take on England in the iconic Ashes series four years later, the website stated.

His father Damien Waight told him that if he could earn 1,500 Australian dollars (AUD), he would take him to the UK.

Max and his mother came up with the idea of taking out the neighbours' garbage bins on the weekends for a charge of just AUD 1 per household.

For four years, Max hauled his neighbours bins out on the weekends.

Bit by bit, he was finally able to raise the money asked by his father, who booked the tickets and took the entire family to England to watch the ongoing fourth Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

In addition to watching the match, Max also got to meet some of Australia's cricket royalty.

"I sat next to Steve Waugh, Justin Langer and Nathan Lyon," Max said.

"Justin Langer showed me the plan book which was amazing to see all his notes and talking to Steve Waugh was amazing too."

He also got meet his two favourite players.

"Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are my favourites. I got to talk to them about how they prepare and play the game. It was very enjoyable."

At lunch on day two, Australian speedster James Pattinson gave Max a jersey signed by the entire squad.

More THE ASHES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: the ashes australia england cricket
Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue