6IXTY, the new 60-ball format tournament in West Indies: Date, Venue, Rules -- All You Need To Know

This revolutionary format will see brand new innovations that will change T10 cricket and make the game even faster paced and action packed.

Future expansion plans of the 6IXTY include the potential of multiple events at different locations around the Caribbean and beyond, said the WICB.

The tournament will be held ahead of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022), which will be held at stadiums across the West Indies.



So, let’s take a closer look at the 61XTY date, venue and rules.

1. 61XTY 2022 date, venue

The first edition of THE 6IXTY will take place from 24 to 28 August in St Kitts & Nevis at one of the world cricket’s fastest scoring grounds – Warner Park.

2. 61XTY 2022 rules

1. Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out.

2. Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9.

3. There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls.

4. The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

5. If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls.

6. Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler.