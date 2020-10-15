AB de Villiers says IPL 2020 has given people a chance to smile through tears

"Perhaps, in this season of darkness, IPL is providing a burst of light, a moment of excitement, a happy distraction, is a beacon of hope amid the gloom, is raising a smile through the tears," he wrote in Hindustan Times. "Maybe, in these very strange times, this 13th edition of the tournament can be the most important, the most significant IPL of all," he wrote.

"Don't misunderstand me. I am not saying cricket alone can make anything better, but cricket can generate some good news amid all the bad news, and so assume a valuable role," De Villiers stressed his point.

The South African batsman also said living inside the bio-secure bubble has been a strange experience for the players taking part in the IPL 2020.

"We barely speak to anyone outside our squad - there can be four teams practising at one venue at the same time and nobody is allowed to mix - so we spend all of our time within our units. We get to know each other better. We talk about our families and our lives," he said.

"Of course, we miss the people, the crowds and the special buzz of an IPL in India. At RCB, we miss our deafening Chinnaswamy! Yet, within the broader context, we are safe, well organised and extremely grateful.

"And when we play, when we go out to bat or bowl or field, we are mindful of literally hundreds of millions people throughout India and around the world watching the matches on their televisions at home. This is a unique period in all of our lives, and this is starting to feel like a very special IPL."

ABD has so far made 228 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 185.37 in the IPL 2020.