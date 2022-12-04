Abu Dhabi T10: MS Dhoni to play in T10 league? The latest news revealed

Players like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Alex Hales and others have played this year's edition as it beckons many more to get involved in the coming years. Indian players are not allowed to play in the foreign leagues while they are still active in India, but a retired player is allowed to take part in the foreign leagues, as it happened with Suresh Raina this year, and news says Robin Uthappa is set to play it next year.

But will former India captain MS Dhoni take part? Is there any chance of captain cool creating a desert storm? Well, we may get the answer soon, as per the T10 league chairman Shaji Mulk.

Shaji Mulk says they will approach MS Dhoni to play in the T10 league once he retires from the national circuits, like IPL. Dhoni retired from international cricket but still plays as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

And Mulk says the Indian legend gave them directions before the tournament. And they will be approaching him to play in the tournament.

"Dhoni has a lot of influence on T10. He advised us before and ahead of the league. As he retires, we will surely approach him," Mulk said to ANI.

He also added that many Indian players are in touch with them to play and all they need is a positive nod from the BCCI. Suresh Raina took part this year and Mulk revealed Robin Uthappa will be playing next year.

MS Dhoni has given no indication of retiring from IPL as he is set to lead the CSK next year. The 2 time World Champion Indian captain will be a massive ambassador for the T10 league, but only future will depict the substance of Shaji's claims.