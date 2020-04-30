Actor Allu Arjun reacts as David Warner and Candice shake a leg to Telugu song “Butta Bomma”

David Warner and wife Candice dance to Telugu song ''Butta Bomma''

The Australian skipper, who recently joined TikTok, has been making the most of the platform as he enjoys time with his family.

On Thursday, Warner had posted a TikTok video in which he and his wife Candice were seen dancing to a popular Telugu song “Butta Bomma” and actor Allu Arjun, who had featured in the song, reacted to the dance video.

The Australian opener posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, “It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner.”

Warner donned the SRH jersey as he was seen shaking his legs with wife Candice to the popular song from Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge.

Actor Arjun reacted to the video and hailed the Australian southpaw for shaking a leg to his song. Arjun posted, “Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it.”

Warner responded to the actor, commenting, “Thank you sir amazing song @alluarjun.”

With no sporting action around the world the sports stars have kept in touch with the fans via social media and Warner has definitely given the fans something to enjoy.