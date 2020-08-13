Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Full schedule, Squads, Players list, India timing, live streaming

MyKhel offers an essential handbook to the Afghan One-Day Cup as you can find out details such as the full schedule, teams, players, venues, timing live streaming details etc.

1. Full schedule

August 13: Khost vs Helmand

Kabul vs Balkh

August 14: Nangarhar vs Maidan Wardak

Kandhar vs Faryab

August 15: Balkh vs Khost

Kabul vs Helmand

August 16: Kandhar vs Maidan Wardak

Nangarhar vs Faryab

August 17: Kabul vs Khost

Helmand vs Balkh

August 18: Faryab vs Maidan Wardak

Nangarhar vs Kandhar

August 20: Semifinal 1, Semifinal 2

August 22: Final

2. Squads and players list

Balkh: Assadullah Matani (Captain), Zafar Khan, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim (wicket-keeper), Jamshed, Abdul Sattar, Azim Khan, Mohammad Hassan, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Abdul Razaq and Wasim Mandozai.

Reserve Players: Khair Mohammad, Ahmadullah and Sami Salarzai

Faryab: Murad Ali (Captain & WK), Hidayatullah, Zahid Zakhel, Juma Gul, Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq, Ibrahim Safi, Ejaz Ahmad, Zuhaib, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Basit, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad, Rustam and Hayatullah.

Reserve Players: Nemat, Bilal and Ezzat.

Helmand: Dastgir Dotani (Captain), Sharifullah, Qudratullah (WK), Abdul Bari, Zalmai Khan, Abdul Nafee, Rahim Sahak, Nazir Ahmad, Kabir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia, Naveed Zabuli, Hekmatullah and Bari Kakar.

Reserve Players: Habatullah, Lutfullah and Mohammad Rasool

Kabul: Nisar Wahdat (C), Darwish Rasooli, Younis Ahmadzai, Aman Rafiqi, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Shakir, Asif Musazai, Farmanullah, Azmatullah, Gulab Omarzai, Parvez, Ishaq Zazai (WK) and Imran Janat.

Reserve Players: Rokhan Zaramalwal, Iqbal Zazai and Bilal Sahak

Kandahar: Munir Kakar (Captain&WK), Naseebullah Sherdali, Abdul Malik, Abdul Raziq, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ainuddin Kakar, Bilal Ahmad, Ahmad Zahir, Najibullah, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhel and Wasiqullah.

Reserve Players: Siddiqullah Bawari, Abdullah Agha and Abdul Aziz

Khost: Shahid Kamal (Captain), Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Asghar Atal, Saddam Mangal, Mohammadullah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Bakhtar Atal, Haseebullah, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shaheen (WK), Noor Ahmad, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz and Aimal.

Reserve Players: Ehsan Mangal, Naseem and Nemat

Nangarhar: Shaukat Zaman (Captain), Tariq Stanekzai, Bahir Mahboob, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai, Abdullah Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Zubaid Akbari, Tamim, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Bahar Ali, Qari Fitrat, Wali Agha and Nasir Omar.

Reserve Players: Akbar Musazai, Majid Alam and Arif Khan.

Maidan Wardak: Mohammad Sardar (Captain), Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Baryal, Irfanullah, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Wasim Akram, Mohammadullah, Sadiq Atal, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami and Mirwais Zazai

Reserve Players: Noorulhaq Malikzai, Maiwand and Haroon.

3. Timing

The first match of the day will start 10 AM IST while the second match too will be played at the same time.