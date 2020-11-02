Afghanistan appoint Rahmatullah Qureishi as its cricket board's new CEO

He holds two Masters in Public Administration and General Management respectively and has attended many academic courses in Europe and USA as well.

Qureishi has also represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development. "Our aim will be to further serve and develop the game of cricket in the country as it is a source of joy for our country and it gives hope to our countrymates," said Qureishi in an official statement.

ACB also clarified that competitive process for the selection of CEO was based on merit and was conducted transparently by an interview panel which consisted of ACB Chairman, Board members as well as officials from the organisation.