Afghanistan appoint Rahmatullah Qureishi as its cricket board's new CEO

By
Afghanistan appoint Rahmatullah Qureishi as its cricket board's new CEO

Kabul, November 2: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday (November 2) appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Qureishi is an experienced administrator having extensive working background of more than 23 years with various multinational organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations in the fields of Youth and Adolescent Development, M&E and project management.

He holds two Masters in Public Administration and General Management respectively and has attended many academic courses in Europe and USA as well.

Qureishi has also represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development. "Our aim will be to further serve and develop the game of cricket in the country as it is a source of joy for our country and it gives hope to our countrymates," said Qureishi in an official statement.

ACB also clarified that competitive process for the selection of CEO was based on merit and was conducted transparently by an interview panel which consisted of ACB Chairman, Board members as well as officials from the organisation.

Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
