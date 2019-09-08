Cricket
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Day 4 Highlights: Rashid torments hosts again as Afghans close in on victory

By
Chittagong, Sep 8: Rashid Khan tormented Bangladesh once again as Afghanistan closed in on victory on a rain-affected day four of the one-off Test in Chattogram.

Captain Rashid claimed a first-innings five-for and took another three wickets on Sunday before stumps was called with Bangladesh on 136-6, still requiring another 262 runs.

However, with inclement weather limiting the action and more forecast, Afghanistan will hope to get things wrapped up as quickly as possible on the final day.

Afghanistan opted against an overnight declaration and, after a start delayed by rain, were finally bowled out for 260, Afsar Zazai left stranded two shy of a maiden Test half-century.

An early lunch was taken due to another downpour with Bangladesh on 30 without loss, and in the second over after the resumption Liton Das (9) was pinned by debutant Zahir Khan (2-36).

Zahir accounted for Mosaddek Hossain (12) before Rashid (3-46) trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (23) and Mominul Haque (3) as the hosts were reduced to 102-4 by tea.

Shadman Islam (41) fell to Mohammad Nabi (1-38) before Mahmudullah (7) was taken by Ibrahim Zadran at forward short leg off Rashid, though rain denied Afghanistan the chance to make further in-roads.

Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
