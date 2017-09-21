After rain, Dhoni tries his hand in shooting

Kolkata, September 21: Former India skipper MS Dhoni headed to Kolkata Police Training School for a session in pistol shooting after the team's outdoor practice was cancelled due to rain.

"The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state of the art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking," Kolkata Police posted on their Facebook page.

A top Kolkata police official said Dhoni not only shot in the range but inspired the Kolkata Police recruits with a pep-talk during his visit in the afternoon.

@msdhoni sharpens his shooting skills at our state-of-the-art range at Police Training School this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DCcUIGDqhH — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 20, 2017

"It's great to host Dhoni for the second time. He's an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all," the top Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni said.

"It's a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges."

Earlier in 2010, Dhoni, whose love for motorcycle is well-documented, had visited the city police headquarters Lalbazar looking for an old motorcycle. India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

India had defeated Australia by 26 runs in a rain-curtailed first ODI in Chennai to take a 1-0 lead.