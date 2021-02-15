After scoring hundred, Ashwin reveals how he reinvented sweep shot

"The last time I was sweeping was when I was 19-year-old and I was dropped from the first XI after I got out. Now, I have started practicing the sweep for the last three or four days at nets. Well, I can't say if it has just been happening over the last three days. Vikram Rathour has been helpful in exploring new options. I'd love to credit him for how I've played with the bat in the last few months," Ashwin told Star Sports at the end of the day.

Ashwin was quite happy about the fact that his hundred came at his home ground, Chennai. "I don't know when I will play my next Test here, but I'm super pleased," he said.

Once Ashwin got his hundred, Mohammed Siraj, his batting partner at the time, was as jubilant as the man himself. Ashwin said Siraj's celebration reflected the mood and atmosphere inside the dressing room. "I was just telling Siraj to look at the line of the ball and go wherever he wants. It was a funny thing and it was exciting to see how Siraj celebrated and that says a few things about the dressing room. The moment I got the runs and looked up at the balcony and the applause has been thunderous," said Ashwin.

Ashwin's hundred placed India in a strong position at the end of Day 3. England are chasing 482 to win the Test but have lost three wickets for 53 runs.