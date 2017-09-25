Agar out of India tour with broken finger

New Delhi, September 25: Fringe Test spinner Ashton Agar could be sidelined when the Ashes begins after sustaining a fractured finger during Australia's one-day international defeat to India on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, one of the understudies to first-choice spinner Nathan Lyon, suffered the injury while fielding during the five-wicket loss in Indore that saw India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Agar, who returned to Australia's Test side after a four-year absence in Bangladesh in August, will miss the remaining ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

With surgery a possibility, the left-arm finger spinner's hopes of taking part in a second Ashes campaign have taken a hit.

"Ashton injured his right little finger whilst fielding in the match," said team doctor Richard Saw.

"Following the conclusion of the match he went for X-rays which have confirmed a fracture of the finger.

"He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."

Australia will not replace Agar in the squad for the remaining two ODIs.

Source: OPTA