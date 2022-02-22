Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Agarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

By Pti

New Delhi, Feb 22: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Agarkar will join the franchise after completing his commentating duties in the home series against Sri Lanka starting February 24. The IPL is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"He will be joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach," an IPL source confirmed to PTI. Agarkar joining Delhi Capitals also ends speculation that he may join the Indian team as a bowling consultant.

The 44-year-old played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India, taking an aggregate of 349 wickets. Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their maiden title this season after making the play-offs in the last three seasons.

Comments

MORE DELHI CAPITALS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 23:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 22, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments