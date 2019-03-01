India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Carey gets ODI nod, Maxwell set for promotion

Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey was overlooked for the 2-0 Twenty20 whitewash of Virat Kohli's side as Peter Handscomb donned the gloves.

Captain Aaron Finch confirmed Carey will be recalled for the ODI opener in Hyderabad on Saturday.

1st ODI: Preview

The skipper said: "Alex has done well when he's had his opportunities and I know he was really disappointed missing out on the T20 games,

"But Pete had done a good job for the Stars and gave us the luxury of playing that extra bowler as well, which was so important at the end of the day.

"Going forward, is probably likely to be in that middle-order, number seven spot."

Maxwell made a scintillating 113 not out in a seven-wicket win on Wednesday after scoring a half-century in the first T20 and is set to be pushed up the order after batting at seven in the home series' against India and South Africa.

"His two knocks here were unbelievable," Finch said.

"Especially that last one, it was as good a T20 innings I've ever seen in terms of a big run chase, where the rate was always hovering around 10-11-12 which makes it difficult to manage your risk-reward scenarios.

"He'll get an opportunity a bit higher up the order, no doubt. His record in India is very good, the way he played in Australia, even in the ODIs there was some really good improvement.

"So whether that's six, whether it's five – I'm not exactly sure yet. But he'll get an opportunity a bit higher than seven I'd imagine."