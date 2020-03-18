Cricket
Amid COVID-19 scare, Ganguly gets much needed break

By Pti

New Delhi, March 18: With the IPL postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, board president Soyrav Ganguly has got a welcome off day from his busy schedule.

With the sporting world going into a complete shutdown, the ever-busy former India captain got a chance to cool his heels on Wednesday.

"Corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last," Ganguly posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last ..

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on

The BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control. Ganguly himself had indicated that a shortened IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 21:33 [IST]
