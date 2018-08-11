Andre Russell, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, blasts fastest CPL hundred after stunning hat-trick

Russell cemented his place as one of the best Twenty20 all-rounders in the world with a stunning display in Port-of-Spain, guiding his side to victory over Trinbago Knight Riders with three balls to spare.

The 30-year-old had taken some punishment in his opening three overs as the hosts reached 216-3 before Russell stuck with a hat-trick as Trinbago posted 223.

Russell removed Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Denesh Ramdin in the final over, the latter holing out in the deep to Andre McCarthy.

The Tallawahs' reply was stuttering at 41-5 when Russell arrived at the crease, but – after being dropped early - he promptly set about the Knight Riders bowlers in brutal fashion.

Twelve sixes in his first 40 balls helped him race to three figures faster than anyone else in the competition's history, the milestone reached with a huge drive over long-off in the 17th over.

"First game of captain at this level, it was a good start and I'm going to enjoy while it lasts," said Russell, who finished unbeaten on 121.

"The hard work has been playing off and I'm happy I could contribute big for my team."