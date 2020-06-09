Andre Russell, Sunil Narine poke fun at Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik

With cricket being halted since March and the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed, many players have kept themselves busy and fans in the loop via social media.

Similarly India wicketkeeper batsman Karthik hosted a new show called 'Totally Stumped By DK', a fun-filled chat show and his first guests were West Indies duo Russell and Narine.

In what would be a dressing room like scene in an ideal world, Karthik was trolled by Russell for his long hair and beard.

"DK what's wrong with your barber. Your barber dead?" Russell said as Karthik burst into a laugh.

"Hilarious #ROAST on #TotallyStumpedByDK, feat. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine: We guarantee you've never seen this funny side of @DineshKarthik, @Russell12A & @SunilPNarine74!" KKR said in a tweet via their official Twitter handle.

"You are not allowed to get like razor blades and stuff?" continued Russell.

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Narine, who saw the lighter side, told Karthik to keep the new look for the IPL. Karthik also shared the banter and asked if Narine wanted to captain the side as well after having opened the bowling and batting for KKR.

"You want to bat higher up the order, you want to bowl with the new ball...next thing you want to captain also! What do I do then!" Karthik joked.

Karthik also pulled Russell's leg saying the all-rounder wanted to buy a helicopter.

"People want to buy a car and you wanted to buy a helicopter," he added. Russell responded by saying he wishes to buy a flying car and not a helicopter as it would help him beat the traffic by flying over it.

Last week, Karthik had said the lack of activity due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has put the body in a "zombie mode" and it will take at least four weeks for players to achieve match-fitness.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper says this as cricket looks to resume after the coronvirus-forced break.

West Indies tour of England will see the return of international cricketing action, while BCCI looks at an October-November window to host IPL 2020 if the T20 World Cup does not take place in Australia during that time.