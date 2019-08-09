Cricket
Ashes 2019: England drop Moeen Ali, Archer in line for Test debut at Lord's

By
Moeen Ali

London, Aug 9: Moeen Ali has been dropped by England ahead of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's, with Jack Leach and Jofra Archer coming in.

England slumped to a 251-run defeat at Edgbaston, with spinner Moeen proving expensive with the ball – taking three wickets for 172 runs – while scoring just four with the bat.

Somerset's Leach – who scored 92 as nightwatchman in a warm-up Test against Ireland – has been drafted into the 12-man squad as Moeen's replacement.

Meanwhile, paceman Archer, who proved he had recovered from a side strain with a superb performance in a Sussex second XI match this week, is set to make his Test debut having replaced James Anderson, who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Olly Stone has also missed out, with the Warwickshire bowler struggling with a back problem.

Joe Root's side made a strong start to the first Test, but supreme batting from Steve Smith (144 and 142) in both innings helped Australia claim a resounding victory.

England team to face Australia in the second Ashes Test:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
