Ashes 2019: Archer does not hold back in bid to prove fitness for second Test

The England paceman, who was not selected for the defeat to Australia at Edgbaston, took part in the second XI match between Sussex and Gloucestershire on Tuesday, as he continues his recovery from a side strain.

The 24-year-old showed no signs of injury as he bowled an eight-over spell and seemed to be getting into his stride ahead of next week's second Test at Lord's.

England paceman Anderson out of second Ashes Test

With the ECB confirming on Tuesday that James Anderson will miss the match due to a calf injury, Archer looks set to take the place of England's record Test wicket-taker.

Archer showed no mercy to Gloucestershire's young batsmen, with the County Championship's official Twitter account sharing a video of the bowler charging in before delivering a wicked bouncer that even proved too hot to handle for Sussex's wicket-keeper.

England's World Cup star finished his spell with two wickets for 18 runs, with two maiden overs.