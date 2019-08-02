Cricket
Ashes 2019: Broad wants England to take inspiration from Smith masterclass

By Opta
Englands Stuart Broad celebrates after claiming his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing Steve Smith
England's Stuart Broad celebrates after claiming his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing Steve Smith

Birmingham, August 2: Steve Smith's sublime innings showed England that big runs can be scored in the opening Ashes Test, according to Stuart Broad.

On his first Test appearance since being banned following his role in the ball-tampering scandal, Smith put on a masterful display at Edgbaston, hitting 144 from 219 delivers to rescue the visitors after they slumped to 122-8.

Broad, who brought up his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing Smith late on, starred for England with the ball after fellow paceman Jimmy Anderson had succumbed to injury.

With England set a target of 284, Rory Burns and Jason Roy batted out the last two overs of play for 10 to leave the match finely poised heading into day two.

And though Broad recognised the damage Smith's knock had done to England's hopes, he also felt it should provide inspiration as they look to build a total in Birmingham.

"He's played beautifully. He's always been awkward to bowl at," he said.

"But I think we bowled really well at him up until tea. I think he then took advantage of the ball being a bit softer.

"Virat Kohli did similar to us last year, getting 149 out of a lowish total.

"There's no real positives out of Smith getting 144 on the first day of the series, but it shows if we apply ourselves then runs can be scored on there, particularly if you get in.

"It's a tricky pitch to start but if someone goes and gets to 30 we can capitalise."

Broad also understands England must prevent Smith from inflicting similar pain across the series if they are to stand a chance of regaining the urn.

"It seemed like he was really fidgety today and getting a bit frustrated at himself for not hitting a four," he added.

"But maybe that's because I haven't played against him in 18 months and I forgot how much he moves around.

"He's got a fantastic record, so you have to make those first 20 balls count. He's arguably the best batter in the world at batting with a tail, so for us to win this Ashes series we're going to have to get him out early."

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
