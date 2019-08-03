Ashes 2019: Warner holds his hands up to Edgbaston sandpaper banter

Former captain Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Warner are playing their first Test since being banned for their part in a plot to use sandpaper to alter the state of the ball in a match against South Africa in Cape Town last year.

Warner has long been a target for supporter ire in this famous old rivalry and when he was sent to field in front of the Hollies Stand during England's innings on Saturday, he was serenaded with choruses of "he's got sandpaper in his hands!".

The 32-year-old responded by holding out his empty palms, earning applause from the locals, before continuing the merriment by turning out his pockets.

Crowd: "He's got sandpaper in his hands" 🎶

England were dismissed for 374 to bring tea on the third day, the hosts boasting a lead of 90 that Warner and Bancroft will aim to make inroads into after their first-innings failures.