Ashes Winners List: Australia or England - Which Team Won Most Ashes Series

The Ashes started way back in 1882 when British newspaper, The Sporting Times, published an obituary article immediately after Australia's 1882 victory at The Oval, its first Test win on English soil.

The obituary stated that English cricket had died, and "the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia". Then England made a vow to regain the Ashes.

Overall there have been 71 series played between the two nations with Australia holding a narrow lead of 33 series wins, while England has won 32, and 6 series have been drawn.

Australia, the current holders of the Ashes, retained the title after the 2019 series ended in a draw and as they had won the 2017 series. The 2017-18 win edged Australia slightly ahead in the head-to-head series wins.

While the series features five Test matches regularly, there have been instances when the Ashes has been decided in a 1 match, 2 match, 3 match, 6 match or even a 7-match series.

Over the years, the two sides have showcased some thrilling contest between each other and are expected to provide some more thrills in the upcoming edition down under.

Ahead of the 2021-22 series, here is a look at the Ashes winners list since it began in 1882:

SERIES HOSTS MATCHES WINNER SERIES RESULT 1882/83 Australia 3 England 2-1 1884 England 3 England 1-0 1884/85 Australia 5 England 3-2 1886 England 3 England 3-0 1886/87 Australia 2 England 2-0 1887/88 Australia 1 England 1-0 1888 England 3 England 2-1 1890 England 2 England 2-0 1891/92 Australia 3 Australia 2-1 1893 England 3 England 1-0 1894/95 Australia 5 England 3-2 1896 England 3 England 2-1 1897/98 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 1899 England 5 Australia 1-0 1901/02 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 1902 England 5 Australia 2-1 1903/04 Australia 5 England 3-2 1905 England 5 England 2-0 1907/08 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 1909 England 5 Australia 2-1 1911/12 Australia 5 England 4-1 1912 England 3 England 1-0 1920/21 Australia 5 Australia 5-0 1921 England 5 Australia 3-0 1924/25 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 1926 England 5 England 1-0 1928/29 Australia 5 England 4-1 1930 England 5 Australia 2-1 1932/33 Australia 5 England 4-1 1934 England 5 Australia 2-1 1936/37 Australia 5 Australia 3-2 1938 England 4 Drawn 1-1 1946/47 Australia 5 Australia 3-0 1948 England 5 Australia 4-0 1950/51 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 1953 England 5 England 1-0 1954/55 Australia 5 England 3-1 1956 England 5 England 2-1 1958/59 Australia 5 Australia 4-0 1961 England 5 Australia 2-1 1962/63 Australia 5 Drawn 1-1 1964 England 5 Australia 1-0 1965/66 Australia 5 Drawn 1-1 1968 England 5 Drawn 1-1 1970/71 Australia 7 England 2-0 1972 England 5 Drawn 2-2 1974/75 Australia 6 Australia 4-1 1975 England 4 Australia 1-0 1977 England 5 England 3-0 1978/79 Australia 6 England 5-1 1981 England 6 England 3-1 1982/83 Australia 5 Australia 2-1 1985 England 6 England 3-1 1986/87 Australia 5 England 2-1 1989 England 6 Australia 4-0 1990/91 Australia 5 Australia 3-0 1993 England 6 Australia 4-1 1994/95 Australia 5 Australia 3-1 1997 England 6 Australia 3-2 1998/99 Australia 5 Australia 3-1 2001 England 5 Australia 4-1 2002/03 Australia 5 Australia 4-1 2005 England 5 England 2-1 2006/07 Australia 5 Australia 5-0 2009 England 5 England 2-1 2010/11 Australia 5 England 3-1 2013 England 5 England 3-0 2013/14 Australia 5 Australia 5-0 2015 England 5 England 3-2 2017/18 Australia 5 Australia 4-0 2019 England 5 Drawn 2-2