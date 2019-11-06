Ashwin joins hands with Gaudium Sportopia, chance for budding cricketers to learn from champion

With Ashwin present on the day of the launch, it was a dream come true for the students at the academy to play with and learn from one of the finest cricketers in the world. The elated kids had a memorable time with Ashwin bowling in an exhibition cricket match that gave them an early taste of playing against the best.

"We have already activated five academies so far including the badminton. All of these have received a huge response after such great champions have come on board to guide the young sporting minds. I am equally confident that this latest collaboration with Ashwin and Gen-Next Cricket Institute will create a new roadmap for producing champions for the future," said Kirthi Reddy, Director & Founder of The Gaudium School and Gaudium Sportopia.

"GenNext Institute and I are very delighted to be associated with Gaudium Sportopia. I always believe that excellent infrastructure and innovative techniques from a young age makes a lot of difference and Gaudium Sportopia is one such place who is truly out to change the entire sporting ecosystem of the country by exposing the kids to some of the finest facilities. I am looking forward to seeing some of these promising youngsters take India to even greater heights in the future," said Ashwin.

"Ashwin's discipline is unparalleled. He is a great student of the game and his understanding of the sport is phenomenal. Ashwin being active at the international level, can bring in the latest training methods being employed by other teams. He is adept at all versions of the game and there could not have been a better guide to help the students to pick up the nuances of both formats. His handy contribution with the willow too makes him the best choice to mould the budding talents at Gaudium Sportopia into champions," said Prasad Mangipudi, Mentor, Gaudium Sportopia.

Details about the academy:

1. A 59 (square boundary) by 64 mts (straight boundary) ground - ICC Standard

2. It will have a well-laid professional playing turf

3. It will have 12 nets - 3 turf, 3 Astro, 3 Matting & 3 cement wickets - 3 will be indoor

4. The Spectator seating capacity is about 1000

5. It will have two bowling machines to begin with

6. It will offer professional lighting for night cricket