Ashwin says he will 'Mankad' batsmen going out of the crease in IPL 2020

But the sharp responses last year have not changed Ashwin's mindset and said he will continue to use 'Mankading' as an option to get a batsman out in the IPL 2020 as well. Ashwin was answering queries from fans through his Twitter account with the hashtag #askash.

"Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL? #askash," asked a fan, to which Ashwin replied, "Anyone that goes out of the crease."

The Mankading of Buttler had invited vertically different opinions from all corners with legendary spinner Shane Warne slamming Ashwin for the act and termed it "unethical." England captain Eoin Morgan termed the Mankading as a "terrible example for young kids."

MCC, the lawmakers of the game, initially supported Ashwin but later made a flip and rated his act not within the Spirit of the Game.

"This Law is essential," MCC had said. "Without it, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch and a Law is needed to prevent such action." But later diluted the statement terming Ashwin's act not within the Spirit of the Game but also hinted that Buttler was at wrong in backing up too far too soon.