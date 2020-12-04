Asia Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to host the tournament next year, Pakistan in 2022

Sri Lanka have the rights to hold Asia Cup in 2021. "The next Asia Cup will be hosted in Sri Lanka in June and we have got hosting rights now for the 2022 Asia Cup," PCB CEO Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Pakistan could be slightly disappointed that they have to wait till 2022 to host the Asia Cup as the country is striving hard to get international cricket back on a regular basis. Pakistan has not hosted regular international matches in its soil after the terror attack on Sri Lankan cricketers.

But recently, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have visited Pakistan for a few matches and Australia and England are set to land in Pakistan in 2021 for some one-day, T20 matches.