Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming, IST Time -- India vs Pakistan on August 28

The Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be staged at Sri Lanka but the internal turmoil in that nation forced the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the tournament to the UAE.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20I format and India are the defending champions of the tournament. The marquee clash of India vs Pakistan will be held at Dubai on August 28.

It may be recalled that India had defeated Bangladesh in 2018 to lift the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was also held in the UAE. Then it was a cameo by Dinesh Karthik helped India to win the title.

The Asia Cup 2022 holds a significance for India and all other participating teams because it is held in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia across October and November.

India will also hope to test their player readiness level in the Asia Cup 2022 and will be keen to see whether opener KL Rahul available for this tournament.

Rahul was expected to play for India in the T20I series against the West Indies but a positive Covid-19 test poured water on his plans.

From that perspective, India will be eager for the Bangalore man to come back and show his readiness for the big event at the earliest opportunity. They will also cast an eye on the performance of Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 — full schedule.

Aug 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

Aug 28 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah

Aug 31 India vs Qualifier, Dubai

Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sep 2 Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah

Sep 3 B1 vs B2, Sharjah

Sep 4 A1 vs A2, Dubai

Sep 6 A1 vs B1, Dubai

Sep 7 A2 vs B2, Dubai

Sep 8 A1 vs B2, Dubai

Sep 9 B1 vs A2, Dubai

Sep 11 Final, Dubai

(All matches will start at 7.30 PM IST)