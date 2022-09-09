Asia Cup 2022: Hasaranga, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka win dress rehearsal ahead of final

The two sides, who had already confirmed their final spots, clashed in a dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup 2022 summit clash, scheduled for Sunday (September 11) at the exact same venue.

Chasing a paltry 122 after Hasaranga and the bowling unit shone, Sri Lanka were reduced to 29/3 inside five overs but the 24-year-old Nissanka held the innings together with his unbeaten 55 off 48 balls.

Defending a below par total, Pakistan's pace and swing was on full display inside the powerplay as the duo of Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain claimed three wickets between them. But the others especially Hasan Ali, who was the weak link in their pace armoury in absence of Naseem Shah failed to control the run flow.

His slower pace failed to trouble the batters and the duo of Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were happy to go all out against him to rebuild their innings. The duo put together a crucial stand of 51 runs before Rajapaksa (24) fell to Usman Qadir

Skipper and birthday boy Dasun Shanaka chipped in with 21 from 16 balls to take Sri Lanka near the finishing line and the job was overseen by Nissanka, who carried his bat with an unbeaten fifty.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka led by Hasaranga's bowling effort of a three-wicket haul to bundle out Pakistan for 121. Hasaranga returned with 3/21 including two in successive balls in his last over.

The spinner, who also took two catches in the deep, played a fine cameo smashing two boundaries off three balls in his 10 not out from three balls to take them over the line with three overs to spare.

The Sri Lankan spin troika in fact accounted for 5/60 in 12 overs as the off-spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) were also at their tidy best restricting Pakistan to a below-par score.

The wily Hasaranga deceived Babar Azam with a slower one when the Pakistan skipper stepped out only to be cleaned up. Hasaranga also took two catches in the deep.

Debutant Pramod Madushan started it all, claiming the prized wicket of in-form Pakistani opener and No 1 T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan (14) inside the power-play. Madushan finished with a memorable 2/21 from his 2.1 overs on debut.

