Asia Cup 2022: India vs Hong Kong: Anything can happen in T20Is, will not take them lightly: Ravindra Jadeja

Though India will head into the match as overwhelming favourites over minnows Hong Kong, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that the Men in Blue will play their upcoming game with a positive mindset and will not take them lightly. A win for Rohit Sharma-led India, who have one foot already in the Super 4 berth, will see them finish on top of Group A.

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, all-rounder Jadeja said, "We are going to play against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and we will not take them lightly. On a given day, anything can happen in T20Is. We will give our best and play positively."

In their big game against Pakistan, the Indian pacers put up a scintillating show as they accounted for all ten wickets. Jadeja, who played a crucial knock in India's win, backed the Indian spinners and said despite the pacers taking all the wickets, the spinners bowled really well. Sunday's match against Pakistan in Dubai was the first instance in India's T20I history that the pacers accounted for all ten wickets.

"Spinners also contributed. But sometimes it happens that you bowl well and you do not get wickets, but fast bowlers do not bowl that well but get wickets. T20I is like that. The pacers get wickets on a full toss sometimes. Everyone bowled well and pacers give us wickets when we needed them. Hardik Pandya gave us breakthroughs, then Bhuvneshwar took two in an over," said Jadeja.

When asked about his promotion up the order during the previous match against Pakistan, the Indian all-rounder said that he was sent up the order to play well against leg-spinners and left-arm spinners.

"Sometimes, left-arm spinners and leg spinners are bowling, so sending left-handed batters is easy and they can take chances. That is why I was promoted. We had seen their (Pakistan's) playing XI, they had a left-arm spinner and leg spinner. So, I was aware that I could face this situation. I prepared myself mentally accordingly. Luckily, I went and my knock was crucial," stated the all-rounder.

India will take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday and a win will ensure they qualify for the Super Four and finish on top of Group A.



Match Details:

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Match Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

live updates

Toss at: 7:00pm IST