Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan T20 Results at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium & Overall T20 Results

In the earlier fixture, which took place last Sunday (August 28) India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance helped Men in Blue avenge the defeat from last year's T20 World Cup, where Pakistan registered a 10-wicket win.

Both the fixtures were played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India has a 3-1 advantage over their rivals, having beaten Pakistan two times comprehensively in the 2018 Asia Cup that was held in the traditional 50-over format.

In the overall 10 T20 meetings, India have a clear advantage with 8 wins as opposed to Pakistan's 2. The two sides have faced each other in the shortest format in Asia Cup (twice) and T20 World Cup (six times), while they have also played two times in a bilateral series.

In the ten T20 meetings, the team chasing or batting second has won the match 7 times, while the team batting first has won 2 times. One match has ended in a tie with the outcome decided by a bowl out that was later succeeded by the super over.

In the Asia Cup, the two fierce rivals have met 16 times with India winning on 9 occasions and Pakistan winning 5 times, while 2 matches have ended in no result.

Now, both sides will open their Super 4 campaign of Asia Cup 2022 and will look to get off to a winning start as they could possibly bracing for a third meeting in the tournament by making it to the final.

Ahead of Super Sunday, here is a look at the India vs Pakistan results, record and stats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

India vs Pakistan Matches in Dubai

India vs Pakistan T20 Matches Overall