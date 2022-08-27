Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Match 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, was shifted to the UAE, due to the internal turmoil in Lanka. The T20 tournament will throw up some familiar rivalries.

Furthermore, with the ICC T20 World Cup just round the corner, the Asia Cup will bear a lot of importance with teams looking to finalise their World Cup squads. In the previous edition in 2018, India defeated Bangladesh to lift the trophy.

India, who will enter the 2022 edition of the tournament as defending champions, will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on Sunday (Aug 28). Apart from the India-Pakistan marquee clash, the tournament will throw up a few high-voltage clashes.

The T20 tournament which promises to be another edge-of the-seat thrilling contest, which will conclude on September 11, with the final being played in Dubai.

Defending champions India, will open their campaign, with the most-awaited clash of the tournament. In a blockbuster clash on Sunday, India will take on Pakistan in the marquee match in Dubai. In the campaign opener tonight, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST, with the toss set to be held at 7:00pm IST.