Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats

By
Sharjah, August 13: Sharjah carries rich memories for an Indian cricket fan as the international cricketing action returns to the venue through the Asia Cup 2022, starting on August 27.

India have never played a T20I at this venue and they will have to wait until the end of group stage to know whether they will make their debut at this fabled stadium.

But the memories of 80s and 90s will come rush back in when we mention Sharjah as India had dished out some memorable duels in those decades here.

Afghanistan has played most number of T20I matches at Sharjah as this was also their 'home’ venue for sometime in the past when internal struggled harrowed the nation.

Here are then details of Sharjah Cricket Stadium such as pitch report, average score, boundary length, overall stats like most runs and most wickets etc ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

India have never played T20I cricket at this venue.

Pakistan: M: 4, W: 3, NR: 1

Bangladesh: M: 2, L: 2

Sri Lanka: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2

Afghanistan: M: 13, W: 10, L: 3

Most runs: Mohammad Shahzad: 430

Highest score: Mohammad Shahzad: 118

Most 6s: Mohammad Shahzad: 22

Highest partnership: E Morgan / J Buttler: 112

Most wickets: Samiullah Shinwari: 12

Best bowling: Samiullah Shinwari: 5/13

Best economy: Shoaib Malik: 4 runs per over

Highest total: Afghanistan: 215/6

Lowest total: Netherlands: 44 all out

Most dismissals (Wk): Mohammad Shahzad: 10

Most catches: Colins Obuya, M Nabi: 6

Most matches: M Nabi / M Shahzad: 13

Established: 1982

Capacity: 16000-18000

Boundary length: 62x65x62M

Average score: 160

The Sharjah cricket is not very big and the pitch here is quite true and generally flat, but at times can play a bit slow taking spinners into pitcure. Batsmen generally enjoy batting here and the trend is expected to continue in the Asia Cup 2022 too.

Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
