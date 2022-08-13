Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats

India have never played a T20I at this venue and they will have to wait until the end of group stage to know whether they will make their debut at this fabled stadium.

But the memories of 80s and 90s will come rush back in when we mention Sharjah as India had dished out some memorable duels in those decades here.

Afghanistan has played most number of T20I matches at Sharjah as this was also their 'home’ venue for sometime in the past when internal struggled harrowed the nation.

Here are then details of Sharjah Cricket Stadium such as pitch report, average score, boundary length, overall stats like most runs and most wickets etc ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

1. Sharjah Cricket Stadium —T20 Records India have never played T20I cricket at this venue. Pakistan: M: 4, W: 3, NR: 1 Bangladesh: M: 2, L: 2 Sri Lanka: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2 Afghanistan: M: 13, W: 10, L: 3 2. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 batting stats Most runs: Mohammad Shahzad: 430 Highest score: Mohammad Shahzad: 118 Most 6s: Mohammad Shahzad: 22 Highest partnership: E Morgan / J Buttler: 112 3. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 bowling stats Most wickets: Samiullah Shinwari: 12 Best bowling: Samiullah Shinwari: 5/13 Best economy: Shoaib Malik: 4 runs per over 4. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 Stats Highest total: Afghanistan: 215/6 Lowest total: Netherlands: 44 all out Most dismissals (Wk): Mohammad Shahzad: 10 Most catches: Colins Obuya, M Nabi: 6 Most matches: M Nabi / M Shahzad: 13 5. Sharjah Stadium details Established: 1982 Capacity: 16000-18000 Boundary length: 62x65x62M Average score: 160 6 Sharjah Stadium pitch report The Sharjah cricket is not very big and the pitch here is quite true and generally flat, but at times can play a bit slow taking spinners into pitcure. Batsmen generally enjoy batting here and the trend is expected to continue in the Asia Cup 2022 too.