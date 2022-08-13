Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average T20 Score, Stats

1. Sharjah Cricket Stadium —T20 Records
India have never played T20I cricket at this venue.
Pakistan: M: 4, W: 3, NR: 1
Bangladesh: M: 2, L: 2
Sri Lanka: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2
Afghanistan: M: 13, W: 10, L: 3
2. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 batting stats
Most runs: Mohammad Shahzad: 430
Highest score: Mohammad Shahzad: 118
Most 6s: Mohammad Shahzad: 22
Highest partnership: E Morgan / J Buttler: 112
3. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 bowling stats
Most wickets: Samiullah Shinwari: 12
Best bowling: Samiullah Shinwari: 5/13
Best economy: Shoaib Malik: 4 runs per over
4. Sharjah Cricket Stadium — T20 Stats
Highest total: Afghanistan: 215/6
Lowest total: Netherlands: 44 all out
Most dismissals (Wk): Mohammad Shahzad: 10
Most catches: Colins Obuya, M Nabi: 6
Most matches: M Nabi / M Shahzad: 13
5. Sharjah Stadium details
Established: 1982
Capacity: 16000-18000
Boundary length: 62x65x62M
Average score: 160
6 Sharjah Stadium pitch report
The Sharjah cricket is not very big and the pitch here is quite true and generally flat, but at times can play a bit slow taking spinners into pitcure. Batsmen generally enjoy batting here and the trend is expected to continue in the Asia Cup 2022 too.