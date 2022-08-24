Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman joins Team India as interim Head Coach after Rahul Dravid tests covid positive

Just days before the tournament gets underway in the UAE, the Indian team suffered a huge blow with current head coach Dravid testing positive for the virus. In Dravid's absence, Laxman will take charge of the side for the upcoming tournament.

In a statement released by BCCI on Wednesday (Aug 24), BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE. Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE.

Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19, To Travel For Asia Cup 2022 After Recovery

Furthermore, it was revealed that Dravid, who has mild symptoms, will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. "Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare," stated the release.

Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the three-match series, with Laxman holding the reigns in the ODI series, which Indian won 3-0. Laxman travelled from Harare to Dubai along with Rahul, Hooda and Khan, who are part of India's squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is set to open their campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). Revenge will be on their minds as the Indian team will look to avenge their 10-wicket loss against Babar Azam's side in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.