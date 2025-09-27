Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Bachchan brutally trolls Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Final, Video Goes Viral By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 8:30 [IST]

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan left the internet in splits after his witty response to a hilarious slip-up made by former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during an Asia Cup 2025 discussion.

Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India has already defeated Pakistan twice in this tournament - once in the group stage by 7 wickets, and again in the Super Four by 6 wickets. This marks the first time in Asia Cup history that the two rivals meet in the tournament final, adding immense significance to the clash. Both teams have shown strong form, but India enters with a psychological edge, having dominated recent head-to-head encounters.

While analyzing Pakistan's chances in the final, Akhtar mistakenly referred to cricketer Abhishek Sharma as "Abhishek Bachchan." He said, "If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early, then what happens to the middle order?" The panel quickly corrected him, but the gaffe had already gone viral.

Abhishek, known for his sharp sense of humour, wasted no time in turning the situation into a dig at the Pakistan cricket team. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote: "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket."

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 final between Pakistan and India has been marred by off-field controversies involving both camps. Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for provocative gestures made toward Indian fans during the Super Four clash, while teammate Sahibzada Farhan received an official reprimand. In response, the PCB filed a complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was fined 30% of his match fee for post-match remarks referencing cross-border hostilities and dedicating the win to Indian armed forces. These incidents have heightened tensions ahead of the final, amplifying the fierce rivalry between the teams.