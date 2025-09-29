Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav Shine As India Outclass Pakistan to Lift Ninth Title in Dubai
Published: Monday, September 29, 2025

Dubai, Sep: Another chapter was added to cricket's fiercest rivalry as India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 28).

What began as Pakistan's night soon turned into India's triumph, with Kuldeep Yadav's spin wizardry sparking a dramatic collapse before Tilak Varma's ice-cool unbeaten 69 guided India through tense waters to their ninth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan's Bright Start, India's Fiery Comeback

The evening began perfectly for Pakistan. Sent in to bat, their openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave the innings a sparkling launch. Farhan looked in supreme touch, pulling and driving with effortless timing, while Fakhar rotated strike and punished anything loose.

The pair raced to 45 without loss in the Powerplay and then shifted gears, hammering the spinners. Farhan raised his half-century off just 34 balls, lifting Pakistan's fans into full voice. At 84 without loss in the 10th over, Pakistan appeared destined for a commanding total.

The game's complexion changed swiftly once Varun Chakaravarthy broke the stand, removing Farhan for 57. Fakhar soon followed for 46, caught at long-on off Chakaravarthy's bowling. In between, Kuldeep Yadav, who had looked ineffective early, struck to dismiss Saim Ayub. Suddenly, Pakistan slipped from a position of dominance into disarray.

The middle order collapsed under the pressure of Kuldeep's clever variations and India's relentless squeeze. Salman Agha chipped tamely to midwicket, Mohammad Haris fell for a duck, and the lower order was swept away. Kuldeep finished with 4 for 30, triggering a collapse of nine wickets for just 33 runs. Pakistan's innings, which had promised 180-plus, ended meekly at 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

India's Rocky Start and the Rescue Act

The chase of 147, though modest, carried its own tension in a final against Pakistan. Those nerves only deepened when India's top order imploded under a fiery spell from Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi. Abhishek Sharma edged behind in the second over, captain Suryakumar Yadav nicked Shaheen to slip, and Shubman Gill miscued a pull to midwicket. At 20 for three after four overs, the Pakistani fielders were buzzing, and the Indian fans sat in stunned silence.

It was in this cauldron that Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson began to stitch India's innings back together. Tilak absorbed the pressure with calm singles and well-judged boundaries, while Samson scratched around initially before finding his rhythm. A pivotal moment came when Hussain Talat dropped Samson at 12 - a costly lapse that allowed the partnership to blossom. By the time Samson fell for 24, caught at long-off trying to accelerate, India had added 57 for the fourth wicket and steadied the ship.

Dube's Counterattack and Tilak's Poise

With the asking rate nudging towards nine an over, Shivam Dube walked in and shifted momentum once again. He muscled Haris Rauf for a huge six over square leg and followed it with crisp boundaries, allowing Tilak to continue anchoring from the other end. The two left-handers combined fluency with power, adding over fifty runs and pushing India closer to the target.

Tilak, showing maturity beyond his years, brought up his half-century with a neat punch through cover. His innings was all about balance - rotating strike when Pakistan tightened lines and unleashing powerful shots when they erred in length. Dube's brisk 33 off 22 provided the perfect foil, but when he holed out in the 19th over, the equation still demanded a cool head.

The Final Over - Tilak's Defining Moment

India needed ten runs from the last six balls, with Haris Rauf entrusted with the responsibility. The atmosphere was electric, every delivery carrying the weight of history. Tilak calmly worked the first ball to long-on, Rinku Singh added another single, and the crowd's heartbeat quickened. Then came the defining blow: Rauf, aiming for a yorker, missed his length by just enough, and Tilak launched him over long-on for a towering six. It was the moment that sealed not just the match but also Tilak's arrival as India's newest finisher in high-pressure games.

India reached the target with two balls to spare, finishing on 150 for five. Tilak remained unbeaten on 69 from 53 balls, decorated with three fours and four sixes, while Rinku was at the other end on 4 not out. The celebrations erupted in the Indian camp, and the Dubai night belonged to blue once again.

Key Moments in the Match

The match was defined by swings in momentum that kept both sets of supporters on edge. Pakistan's blazing start through Farhan and Fakhar suggested a one-sided contest until Varun Chakaravarthy prised out Farhan, exposing the middle order. Kuldeep's double-strike in quick succession broke Pakistan's backbone, and what had been a launchpad turned into a collapse.

When India batted, Pakistan roared back into the contest by reducing them to 20 for three, with Faheem Ashraf running through the top order and Shaheen Afridi producing a trademark wicket-taking burst. Yet the missed chance of Samson at 12 proved decisive, as India clawed their way back. Dube's fearless counterattack broke the shackles and tilted the balance, but it was Tilak's composure that held the innings together. The final over, capped by Tilak's soaring six off Haris Rauf, provided the defining memory of a final that showcased both pressure and poise.

Records and Legacy

This victory extended India's extraordinary record in the Asia Cup, taking their tally to nine titles across formats, four of them in the last five editions. It also stretched their unbeaten streak in T20I chases against Pakistan to nine matches, a psychological edge that continues to grow. Kuldeep's four-wicket haul reinforced his reputation as Pakistan's nemesis, while Tilak's unbeaten 69 will stand alongside the finest innings in Indo-Pak finals. For Pakistan, the loss was another painful reminder of their inability to close out big games against their fiercest rivals, despite moments of promise.

Final Score

Pakistan 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Farhan 57, Fakhar 46; Kuldeep 4/30, Varun 2/30, Bumrah 2/25)

India 150/5 in 19.4 overs (Tilak 69, Dube 33, Samson 24; Faheem 3/29, Shaheen 1/20, Abrar 1/29)*

Result: India won by 5 wickets

Player of the Match: Tilak Varma