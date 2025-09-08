English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Umpires For India-Pakistan Clash Revealed– Who Are The Match Officials?

By

The stage is set for one of world cricket's biggest rivalries as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament, beginning on September 9 in the UAE, promises nearly three weeks of high-octane action, with eight teams vying for continental glory.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue that has hosted several memorable encounters between the two sides. Fans from both nations are already buzzing with excitement, as the contest is expected to draw global attention.

Asia Cup 2025
Umpires For India-Pakistan Clash Revealed– Who Are The Match Officials?, Photo: X

Both teams are part of Group A, which also features Oman and the host nation UAE. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will kick-start their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by their second group fixture against Oman on September 19. Meanwhile, Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, open their journey with a clash against Oman on September 12 before facing UAE on September 17.

With Oman and UAE considered underdogs, India and Pakistan are strong favorites to progress to the Super Four stage, raising the likelihood of another face-off later in the competition.

The match officials for the marquee India-Pakistan fixture have also been finalized. Sri Lanka's Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Bangladesh's Masudur Rahman will serve as on-field umpires. Afghanistan's Ahmad Pakteen has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Izatullah Safi will operate as the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft, one of the most respected names in the ICC Elite Panel, will take charge as the match referee.

Elsewhere, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Each group will send two teams into the Super Four stage, from which the top two will eventually contest the grand finale scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

As the countdown begins, the India-Pakistan clash remains the showpiece attraction of the Asia Cup 2025. With the officials confirmed and both teams eager to stamp their dominance, all eyes are now on Dubai for a cricketing spectacle that could set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Story first published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 17:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out