Cricket Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Umpires For India-Pakistan Clash Revealed– Who Are The Match Officials? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 17:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The stage is set for one of world cricket's biggest rivalries as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament, beginning on September 9 in the UAE, promises nearly three weeks of high-octane action, with eight teams vying for continental glory.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue that has hosted several memorable encounters between the two sides. Fans from both nations are already buzzing with excitement, as the contest is expected to draw global attention.

Both teams are part of Group A, which also features Oman and the host nation UAE. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will kick-start their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by their second group fixture against Oman on September 19. Meanwhile, Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, open their journey with a clash against Oman on September 12 before facing UAE on September 17.

With Oman and UAE considered underdogs, India and Pakistan are strong favorites to progress to the Super Four stage, raising the likelihood of another face-off later in the competition.

The match officials for the marquee India-Pakistan fixture have also been finalized. Sri Lanka's Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Bangladesh's Masudur Rahman will serve as on-field umpires. Afghanistan's Ahmad Pakteen has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Izatullah Safi will operate as the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft, one of the most respected names in the ICC Elite Panel, will take charge as the match referee.

Elsewhere, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Each group will send two teams into the Super Four stage, from which the top two will eventually contest the grand finale scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

As the countdown begins, the India-Pakistan clash remains the showpiece attraction of the Asia Cup 2025. With the officials confirmed and both teams eager to stamp their dominance, all eyes are now on Dubai for a cricketing spectacle that could set the tone for the rest of the tournament.