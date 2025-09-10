India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: H2H Record, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing 11 - All you Need to Know

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Tickets Still Unsold, Premium Prices Over Rs 2.5 Lakh - Report By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 13:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Dubai is abuzz with excitement as the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, yet a surprising trend has emerged ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on September 14. Despite the overwhelming popularity and intense rivalry, tickets for this blockbuster fixture remain unsold even with premium seats priced beyond Rs 2.5 lakh for just two.

On Tuesday in Dubai, the captains' press conference carefully spaced India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha apart, with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan seated between them to maintain a calm atmosphere before the fierce contest. India is set to start their tournament campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the India-Pakistan match has been the tournament's most talked-about game.

Uniquely, the high ticket prices alongside bundled packages appear to have curbed demand this year. On popular ticket platforms such as Viagogo and Platinumlist, top-tier offerings like the VIP Suites East cost an astounding Rs 2,57,815 for two seats, which include perks such as aisle seating, unlimited food and drinks, parking, VIP lounge access, and private facilities. The Royal Box costs Rs 2,30,700, while Sky Box East stands at Rs 1,67,851 for two. Even mid-range tickets carry a hefty price tag: Platinum seats at Rs 75,659, Grand Lounge Rs 41,153, Pavilion West Rs 28,174, with General East-the cheapest option-still approaching Rs 10,000 for two.

The slow sales of these premium tickets is an unusual sight for an India-Pakistan cricket match, known worldwide as one of the hottest sporting events. India captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasized the expected intensity, remarking, "Aggression is always there on the field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win." Pakistan captain Salman Agha took a more composed view, saying he lets each player express themselves individually.

India, the eight-time Asia Cup champions and defending title holders, will be looking to continue their dominance in this eagerly awaited fixture.