Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi - Eight Players who can star for Eight Nations By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 8:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The 2025 Asia Cup cricket tournament brings together eight of Asia's top cricketing nations in the UAE, from September 9 to 28, with matches contested in the fast-paced T20 format and top stars vying for continental supremacy.

The Asia Cup 2025 features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong, and the matches are being played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

With India as defending champions and several teams fielding revamped squads, expect fierce rivalries and emerging talent to light up the event. Pakistan, Afghanistan are also strong contenders, while Sri Lanka are the defending champions in T20 format of Asia Cup. As the eight nations fight for continental crown, here are eight players, one from each nation, who will play a crucial role for his country.

Jasprit Bumrah (India):

One of the world's best T20 bowlers, Bumrah is known for his unique bowling action, accuracy, and ability to deliver under pressure, especially in the death overs. His skill to pick crucial wickets makes him India's key match-winner in this format. Bumrah is back after his workload management and a fit and in-form Bumrah can fire India to title.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan):

Afridi is a tall left-arm fast bowler whose lethal pace and swing can unsettle any batting lineup. With experience in global T20 leagues and consistent international performances, he is Pakistan's main strike bowler going into this Asia Cup and will be paramount for their success in the competition.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka):

An aggressive leg-spinning all-rounder, Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's leading T20 wicket-taker. He bowls deep, sharp leg-breaks and can contribute valuable runs lower down the order, making him a constant threat in all facets of the game. Hasaranga, especially in UAE conditions, will be the biggest trump for the Lankan Lions.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan):

Rashid is a world-renowned leg-spinner with exceptional control and variations. Besides his bowling, he is a handy lower-order batsman and the vital leader of Afghanistan's T20 side, making him the team's standout player.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh):

A promising middle-order batter, Hridoy is noted for his composure and aggression in T20s. Emerging strongly in recent months, his ability to stabilize innings and accelerate makes him crucial for Bangladesh's batting lineup.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE):

The UAE captain is an explosive opening batter known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to set strong starts. His experience in associate cricket and leadership qualities are key for UAE's hopes in the tournament.

Hammad Mirza (Oman):

Mirza is a powerful left-handed batsman with a reputation for playing big innings in T20 cricket. His batting prowess is pivotal for Oman's chances to compete against stronger sides in the Asia Cup.

Yasim Murtaza (Hong Kong):

Murtaza, the captain and all-rounder, balances experience and skill for Hong Kong. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball provides his team vital balance and leadership on the field.