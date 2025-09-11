Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Three things we learned as India crush UAE in Opener By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 9:13 [IST]

A dominant India side has started its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a cakewalk against the UAE. Suryakumar Yadav and his team didn't have to break a sweat as they saw off UAE in Dubai on Wednesday (September 10).

The Indian team won the toss, and didn't look back. Bowling first, India bundled out UAE for a mere 57 runs, the lowest total UAE has ever managed against India in T20 cricket. Kuldeep Yadav was the star, taking 4 wickets for just 7 runs, while Shivam Dube chipped in with 3. India chased down the target inside 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma scoring a quick 30 and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 20.

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, the win sets the perfect tone for the Indian team. Despite the match having only a combined 17.4 overs, there were a few palpable things, and here are three observations-

UAE no match for India

India completely dominated the UAE in this Asia Cup opener, showcasing the vast gulf in class between the two sides. Despite some words of hope from the UAE camp, they had little resistance against the elite Indian team, who crushed the host's batters. While bowling, UAE bowlers had no luck as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dominated the run chase and won it at a canter.

Kuldeep makes grand return

Kuldeep Yadav marked a spectacular return to the Indian T20I side with a standout performance, taking 4 wickets for just 7 runs. His wrist-spin completely dismantled the UAE middle order, including a crucial three-wicket over that triggered a collapse. This spell not only underlined his importance as India's premier spinner but also provided a significant boost to India's bowling arsenal going forward in the Asia Cup campaign. After sitting out in the entirety of England series, Kuldeep's grand return is a big boost for the Indian team.

Sanju Samson in the middle order

India's decision to play Sanju Samson in the middle order, while retaining him as the wicketkeeper, is another new approach. Samson's role is evolving, and he will have to bring the middle-order solidarity in this Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav spoke of taking 'good care' of Sanju, and this new role in T20 cricket will define Sanju's fate in the Indian team. The Kerala player had a superb outing as an opener, but will Gill in the side, he has to hone a role where he hasn't been that productive so far.