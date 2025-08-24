Asia Cup 2025: Who will sponsor India as Dream11 backs out as Shirt Sponsor?

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of All Teams Announced So Far - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 9:32 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated cricket tournament. Set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28, the event will feature eight teams battling it out at iconic venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament this year - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. These teams are split into two groups of four, and after the group stage, the top two from each group will move on to the Super Four round. From there, the top two teams will face each other in the final.

The Asia Cup always delivers when it comes to high-voltage cricket, but this year's edition promises even more fireworks with blockbuster matches like India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 14.

India comes in as the defending champion and will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The squad has just been announced, and expectations are sky-high. On the other hand, the Pakistan squad has also been announced and Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan both have been axed from the side.

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

Group A

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Oman

Yet to be Announced

UAE

Yet to be Announced

Group B

Sri Lanka

Yet to be Announced

Bangladesh

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong

Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Okazaki, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fariq Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhal, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai