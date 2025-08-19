Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Will India vs Pakistan happen? No clarity as Suryakumar Yadav denied response By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:24 [IST]

During the India squad selection press conference for the Asia Cup 2025, the India captain Suryakumar Yadav was denied answering on the status of the Pakistan match, which looms large in the tournament.

India has been grouped with Pakistan, along with UAE and Hong Kong in Group A, but the future of the match remains a massive question.

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 tourists, carried out by the Pakistan-based group "The Resistance Front." In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision strikes. The operation marked a firm stance against cross-border terrorism but escalated military tensions between the two nations.

The upcoming cricket match has faced criticism in India, with calls to boycott it citing national sentiment and sacrifice. Also, in the World Championship of Legends, the Indian team didn't play against Pakistan twice and accepted an elimination. Amid this, the question which has massively arisen is the Indian team's potential match against Pakistan.

Will India vs Pakistan Happen? Journalist Stopped, Suryakumar Yadav denied

In the wake of that, a question was asked to India captain Suryakumar Yadav whether team India will play Pakistan, but the India captain was denied answering on the grounds of relevance. During the press conference for the India squad selection for Asia Cup, the prompt rebuttal from a BCCI official at the press conference and shrugging off the question has heightened speculation on the future of the match.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the selection committee announced the 15-member team for Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the line while Shubman Gill is back in the team as vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah has also been named after he announced availability for the tournament, while Sanju Samson, Axar Patel and Tilak Varma are also in the side. Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar were the prominent names who missed out the team, whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named among standbys.

India Full Squad and Standbys

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Standby Players

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal